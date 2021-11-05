Gujarat: Fire breaks out at paper mill in Vapi

A fire broke out at a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi at midnight on Friday.

As per the fire department, about 8 to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, the fire has continued to expand.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, the department added.

No injuries have been reported as of now.

( With inputs from ANI )

