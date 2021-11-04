Gujarat reduces prices of petrol, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

Gujarat government on Thursday announced the implementation of the Centre's decision, and reduced prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre in the state.

"Prices of petrol and diesel in Gujarat will be reduced by Rs 7 per litre with immediate effect," Chief Minister's Office informed.

Gujarat government's decision came after Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday. The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali.

The Centre had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

( With inputs from ANI )

