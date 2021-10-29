HAL makes landmark 200th delivery of gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has made a milestone delivery of the 200th gun bay door for the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

HAL has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last 10 years. R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL said, "HAL has a long-standing partnership with Boeing and we look forward to strengthening our association on military and civil programs. We are prepared to collaborate with Boeing to boost manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India programs". "Our partnership with HAL is an example of our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and to the growth of India's aerospace and defence ecosystem. We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner. This partnership is a testimony to the world-class capability of our industrial partners in the country", said Mr. Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India. Mr. S Manicka Vasagam, GM (Aircraft), HAL handed over the delivery documents to Mr. Ashwani Bhargava, Director-Supplier Development (Boeing India) on Friday. HAL's Aircraft Division has been a trusted supplier to Boeing for the last three decades. The Division has supplied various aero-structures for Boeing's military and civil programs such as the B757 Over-wing Exit Doors, 777 Up-lock Box, F/A-18 Wire Harness and F/A-18 Gun Bay Door.

( With inputs from ANI )

