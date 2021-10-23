Hardeep Puri flags off 5 high-tech ambulances for four hospitals in Delhi

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri handed over keys and flagged off five Ambulances worth Rs 42 lakh to four hospitals in Delhi.

As per the press note released by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the ambulances were part of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) Corporate social responsibility funds.

"The state-of-the-art ambulances, provided at a cost of Rs 42.13 Lakh per vehicle, are fitted with critical life-supporting equipment. HUDCO has sanctioned 5 Ambulances with ACLS to New Delhi Hospitals - 3 to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and 2 to Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital," read the release.

The note also mentioned that the medical equipment's in the ambulance include Auto loading Stretcher, Wheel Chair cum Stair Chair, Transport Ventilator, Syringe Infusion Pump, Multi-Parameter Monitor with EtCO2 (USFDA Certified), Fully Automated External Defibrillator, Vacuum Splint, Portable Oxygen Cylinder with regulator, Emergency Kits, Rescue Tools, etc. HUDCO has already provided 10 ambulances to various states and has supported medical infrastructure projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Puri said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have achieved the target of 100 million jabs to contain the Corona Virus. This is a matter of immense pride not only for India but also the whole world is appreciating it... I thank the frontline Health workers and all those involved in the health sector for this great feat."

( With inputs from ANI )

