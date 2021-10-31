Haryana assembly bypoll: Ellenabad constituency records over 81 pc voter turnout

Haryana's Ellenabad Constituency reported 81.42 per cent voter turnout in the by-election held on Saturday, said the Election Commission of India.

The by-polls come after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala resigned from Haryana Assembly over the new farm laws in January this year.

Member of Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad in Haryana, Chautala had slammed the Centre for imposing the "black laws" on farmers in an "undemocratic way".

( With inputs from ANI )

