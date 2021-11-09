Haryana: Farmers surround SP office in Hisar demanding FIR against BJP MP over alleged attack on farmers

Farmers on Monday gheraoed the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Haryana's Hisar over an alleged assault on farm laws protesters on November 5.

"Our demand is that a case should be registered against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra whose goons had attacked the farmer," said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

Tikait further alleged that the BJP government is trying to divide people on the basis of caste.

The protest in Hisar was triggered after the BJP MP reportedly passed derogatory remarks against the farmers in Meham town of Rohtak.

Jangra was shown black flags and his car was vandalised as he arrived for an event at Narnaund on Friday.

The BKU leader also reacted to the BJP MP Arvind Sharma's "eye gouged out, hand chopped off" remarks and said that these things were taught to them in RSS Shakha.

"These things were taught to them in RSS Shakha. Their CM and other leaders have also given the same statement of 'An eye for an eye and a hand for a hand', were they living in Afghanistan or have a connection with Taliban?" he slammed Sharma.

Earlier on Friday, locals of Rohtak's Kiloi village released former Haryana minister Grover and other party leaders who were allegedly kept hostage for seven hours in the Shiv temple.

About two dozen leaders and workers, including Manish Grover, and several others who came to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Kedarnath live at the Kiloi's Shiv Temple, were allegedly taken hostage by farmers and villagers.

Farmers have been sitting on an indefinite protest for almost a year now across Delhi borders demanding to scrap the farm laws including Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor