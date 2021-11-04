Haryana reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 12

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 12.

The move came after the central government on Wednesday reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively which is effective starting today. The Finance Ministry had also urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

"On the occasion of Deepawali, the central government has announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, taking it forward, the Haryana government has also reduced VAT in petrol and diesel in the state, now both petrol and diesel in the entire Haryana state. Both petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre," Khattar tweeted.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Assam government had also reduced a VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7. The Finance Ministry on Wednesday urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7. Gujarat, Manipur, Tripura, Karnataka and Goa governments also announced a reduction on VAT on the two petroleum products by the same margin.

Yogi Adityanth-led government in Uttar Pradesh reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 12.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. The two petroleum products had been seeing an upward trend recently.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor