Hasanamba celebrations begin in Karnataka's Hassan

The annual Hasanamba festival began on Thursday at the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan district of Karnataka.

The festival will go on till November 6.

The temple gates were opened at around 12.15 pm in the presence of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, District in-Charge and Minister K Gopalaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, MLA from Hassan Preetam Gowda, Deputy Commissioner, Hassan, R Girish, and SP, Hassan, Srinivas Gowda.

The district administration had decided to allow only elected representatives and officers to the temple on the first day as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The devotees have access to the temple on all days except the last day, when traditional rituals will be held.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor