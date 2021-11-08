Have paid loan amount, received acknowledgement slip, says ex-Assam CM's son on loan case

Former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia has said that he has paid the loan amount and received acknowledgement slip from the bank which will be submitted in the court.

Ashok Saikia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in an alleged loan case.

Speaking tobefore his arrest, Ashok Saikia said, "The politically-motivated case was registered in 1996. I have paid the loan and received acknowledgement. I will submit it to the court on November 9."

He further stated that the case will be closed now as he had already paid the loan amount to the bank.

Earlier on Sunday, Ashok Saikia was arrested from Guwahati after the local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The case pertains to a loan taken from Assam Cooperative and Agriculture Development Bank.

After the case was registered, the CBI took over the probe three years later and filed charge sheet in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor