HC issues notice to Delhi govt, NDMC for action plan to control dengue outbreak

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in Delhi.

Petitioner Ananya Kumar, a resident of North Delhi, also sought direction to respondents for redressal and measures to control the dengue outbreak.

After taking note of the submission made by lawyer Manan Aggarwal appearing for the petitioner, Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to Delhi Government and North DMC and slated the matter for November 18, 2021.

Plea stated that according to a media report, dengue cases in Delhi have crossed 1,000 mark and over 280 fresh cases have been reported in last one week. That due to inaction by the respondents in controlling the dengue outbreak the petitioner is herself suffering from dengue fever and also many cases of dengue fever are being reported every day from the surrounding area.

Petitioner Ananya Kumar stated that she fears that children and senior citizens of her family may also suffer from dengue fever which can be fatal in their age and hospital beds are also filling fast.

It is an obligatory duty of the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporations to take measures to control the dengue outbreak in the surrounding area of the petitioner residence and to conduct regular fogging of the area, door-to-door awareness campaign, form teams to inspect dengue larvae on-premises/area to invite penalty for the violation and issue dengue helpline numbers to protect the fundamental right to life of a citizen, plea read.

