Health dept conducts evening COVID vaccination drive in J-K's Boniyar block

The health department is conducting a drive to administer the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines in Boniyar block of Baramulla district in the evenings as most adults are away at work in the mornings and afternoons.

This special drive has been started in the areas where 60 per cent population resides near the Line of Control (LoC) to ensure effective vaccination coverage.

Boniyar Block Medical officer (BMO) Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said the evening COVID-19 vaccination drive succeeded in vaccinating a substantial number of people because in day time the working-class people above 18 go out for work.

"Our target was to cover working-class people especially those who are not at home in the day time. So the healthcare workers in the state are going to extreme lengths to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated," he said.

Umar Sheikh, medical assistant, said, "We are working at night because we find the majority of people at home in the nighttime. We are targeting people above 18."

A local resident thanked the health workers and requested the BMO official to continue the process until all get vaccinated.

Ghulam Mohideen, a local resident, said since the vaccination drive has been started here, the health workers are doing their job tirelessly and their efforts are commendable.

"I am thankful to the BMO officer and his team for the efforts. They are working tirelessly day and night. When people are at home, they are on duty, " he said.

Mohideen said there are many people who don't understand the importance of the vaccination and avoid taking it. These workers are motivating and making them understand the importance.

"This is appreciable and I request them to continue the services so that no one is left behind," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

