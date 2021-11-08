Heavy rain in TN: NDRF deploys 5 teams

New Delhi, Nov 8 The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deputed five rescue teams in Tamil Nadu in wake of the heavy rain inundating several areas.

According to the officials, two teams have been deputed in Madurai district, one each in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts and additional teams have been put on alert in case needed.

All NDRF teams stationed at five various locations are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structures, search and rescue equipment including Jemini boats, communication system and PPE kits, the officials added.

The Force's 24X7 control room at Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in coordination with the state administration, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to state Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday and assured him of all possible help from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

The city of Chennai and nearby regions witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to inundation of most areas and opening up of gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water to flow.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have been experiencing heavy rainfall since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October while the Chennai area has witnessed 44 per cent of excess rain. In the last 24 hours, Chennai has been lashed by the heavy to very heavy rain.

The schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts have been closed for Monday and Tuesday.

Indicating heavy rainfall likely to continue till November 10, the India Meteorological Department has said that a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9, forecasting widespread rain for the next three days in the state.

According to the state government officials, over 260 houses have been damaged, and about 160 relief centres have been opened to accommodate people from low-lying areas or the places inundated with water. Food packets are being distributed for the needy people, the officials further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor