Himachal CM condoles demise of Army officer killed in road mishap

By ANI | Published: October 26, 2021 11:12 AM2021-10-26T11:12:17+5:302021-10-26T11:20:18+5:30

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday condoled the demise of an Indian Army officer who was killed recently in a road accident in Mandi during patrolling.

The Army officer was posted at 13 Dogra Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Received a sad news that Naik Amit Kumar of Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh, posted in 13 Dogra Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh, was martyred in a road accident while patrolling. May God rest the martyr's soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family," said Thakur in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

