Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti receives snowfall, 80 tourists stranded

By ANI | Published: October 24, 2021 01:54 PM2021-10-24T13:54:31+5:302021-10-24T14:05:02+5:30

Several parts of Lahaul and Spiti district have received snowfall on Sunday, the IMD informed.

Several parts of Lahaul and Spiti district have received snowfall on Sunday, the IMD informed.

On Monday, the Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic on Sunday after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.

According to a disaster management official, 80 people were stuck in the Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags :IMD