Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti receives snowfall, 80 tourists stranded
By ANI | Published: October 24, 2021 01:54 PM2021-10-24T13:54:31+5:302021-10-24T14:05:02+5:30
Several parts of Lahaul and Spiti district have received snowfall on Sunday, the IMD informed.
On Monday, the Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic on Sunday after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.
According to a disaster management official, 80 people were stuck in the Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather on Thursday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app