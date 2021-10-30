Himachal Pradesh reports 257 new COVID-19 cases; highest active cases in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh on Friday registered 257 new COVID-19 cases, 232 recoveries, and three deaths.

As per the state's health bulletin on COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh has 1,978 active cases. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has reported 2,23,876 positive cases.

With new recoveries reported in the state, the total recoveries climbed to 2,18,150. The death toll is 3,732.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of Kangra district Dr Gurdarshan Gupta informed that in the last one month, 462 school students and 49 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 after the reopening of schools for selected classes from September 27.

"It accounts for 25-30 per cent of the total positive cases during this period. We are worried about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases," he said.

As per the health bulletin, Kangra has 855 active cases of COVID-19, the highest of all districts.

