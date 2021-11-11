Himachal's Kangra bans trekking in mountain passes above 3,000 metres

District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday issued an order banning trekking in all mountain passes above 3,000 meters under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Speaking to ANI, Nipun Jindal said, "In view of the recent accidents of trekkers in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, trekking is banned in all mountain passes above 3,000 meters till further orders."

He further stated that legal action would be taken against those who violate the orders under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

( With inputs from ANI )

