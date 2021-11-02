Humbly accept verdict, says Himachal CM as Congress sweeps bypolls in state

Published: November 2, 2021

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that he humbly accepts the verdict given by people in by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly constituencies.

The chief minister said, "I humbly accept the verdict given by the people in by-elections. The results were not as per expectations. The BJP lost Mandi Parliamentary seat with a narrow margin."

The Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliament seat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags :bjpCongress PartyJai Ram ThakurJai ram thakur cabinet