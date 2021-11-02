Humbly accept verdict, says Himachal CM as Congress sweeps bypolls in state
By ANI | Published: November 2, 2021 09:29 PM2021-11-02T21:29:09+5:302021-11-02T21:35:22+5:30
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that he humbly accepts the verdict given by people in by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly constituencies.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that he humbly accepts the verdict given by people in by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly constituencies.
The chief minister said, "I humbly accept the verdict given by the people in by-elections. The results were not as per expectations. The BJP lost Mandi Parliamentary seat with a narrow margin."
The Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliament seat.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app