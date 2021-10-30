Hyderabad City Police inaugurates 'Job Mela' for 4,000 vacancies in 27 companies

Hyderabad City Police on Saturday organised a 'Job Mela' for 4,000 vacancies in 27 companies in Hyderabad's St Joseph's Public School.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated the 'Job Mela' and nearly 1,480 unemployed youth attended the programme.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Kumar said, "We have a very rich culture in Hyderabad. India's youth are ahead of the rest of the world in many respects. We have no shortage of knowledge and intelligence. We only need to sharpen our thinking."

The police commissioner further advised the youth to utilise their time wisely. "Your life is in your hands, this age, this time is very important, use it correctly," he stated.

"We need to change day by day, come up with new ideas. We have more features in our mind than on our mobile. 1000 miles will start with a single step. Success has no shortcut, only hard work," Kumar added.

The Police Commissioner also wished success to every student present in the Job Mela.

Earlier in February this year, Kumar also inaugurated 'Exclusive Job Mela for Women' organised by the 'She Team Hyderabad city' under its initiative 'Empower her' in partnership with the TMI Foundation.

The Job Mela aimed to provide job opportunities to over 3,000 women job seekers in over 35 companies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor