Hypertension, diabetes predisposing factors for acute stroke among Indians, says study

Hypertension and diabetes as predisposing factors for acute stroke among Indians, highlighted a study conducted by a private hospital on 526 patients analysing the risk factors that are leading to acute stroke in the country.

The study recommends future efforts focussing on early detection and aggressive control to reduce stroke and sequelae.

Therefore, the results of this study are of great public health importance and call for aggressive detection and control of hypertension in the community.

The study finds that in India, nearly 1.5 per cent of all urban hospital admissions, 5 per cent of all medical and 20 per cent of all neurological causes are associated with stroke.

About 70 per cent of incident strokes are ischemic, and the rest are intracerebral and subarachnoid haemorrhages. Considering region-wise prevalence, the south Asian countries have the highest stroke-related mortality rates, states the study.

The study has been done by Senior Neurologist Dr Pushpendra N Renjen of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, and it has been published by the Stroke Research Group Apollo Hospitals, which appeared in the Journal of Hypertension 2021.

The study was conducted in six private hospitals across India.

( With inputs from ANI )

