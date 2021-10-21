ICCR received request to open cultural centre in Saudi Arabia: ICCR DG

Indian Council for Cultural Relations received a request from Saudi Arabia to set up a cultural centre in their country, said Dinesh Patnaik, Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Talking to ANI, Patnaik said, "Our focus is on countries, neighbouring countries to open cultural centres there. We had been thinking about opening a cultural centre in Saudi Arabia. But now, we have received a request from Saudi Arabia's side to set up a cultural centre there."

Patnaik while talking about what can be done through cultural centres in different countries, he said, "Through cultural centres, we can showcase Indian culture. These cultural centres can also present India's art, culture, exhibition. We can teach yoga and music there. Even languages like Hindi and Sanskrit can be taught there."

Patnaik also highlighted that Yoga is becoming popular in Saudi Arabia and said, "We awarded a lady (Nouf Marwaai) with Padma Shri who used to teach Yoga there. India has developed a closer relationship with Saudi Arabia in the last 5-6 years after this government took over."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor