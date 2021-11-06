Illicit liquor being sold in Bihar with police collusion, says state BJP chief

After 21 people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said that the sale of illicit liquor in the state is taking place in collusion with the police and emphasised the need to review the liquor ban.

"Wherever the police are active, the illicit liquor sale is happening. Especially in the East Champaran, the sale of illicit alcohol could not happen without the collusion of police," said Jaiswal while addressing the media.

"We need to review the entire prohibition policy. We cannot link the prohibition policy with this incident. But the Bihar government must look into the suspicious role of the administration," he added.

Earlier today, Jaiswal said that the law is strict but the circumstances show that people are not as aware.

"The law is strict and has been made with tough rules, but the circumstances show that people are not as aware. The government's primary work will be to stop the mafia gangs in villages as the police control is meagre," Jaiswal toldwhen asked to comment on hooch tragedy in the state.

As many as 21 people, including 10 people in Bettiah and 11 people in Gopalganj, have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

State Minister Sunil Kumar informed that two more people are suspected to be dead due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bettiah. However, it cannot be confirmed yet as their post mortem reports are still awaited.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that action is being taken against people who prepare spurious liquor.

Raids are being conducted in 60 locations in Bihar's Gopalganj district and 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the hooch tragedy.

( With inputs from ANI )

