'Independent tribunal on privacy alone can deliver'

New Delhi, Oct 28 An independent and permanent tribunal, manned by retired or serving judges, alone can deliver on the disputes pertaining to the privacy of citizens and organizations, especially since the Supreme Court elevated the right to privacy to the status of a fundamental right in 2017, says a Senior Advocate of three decades standing whose seminal book on an issue that is increasingly taking centre-stage has just hit the stands.

"There is a need for an independent and permanent tribunal as disputes with respect to violation of the right to privacy will continue to arise," Vivek Sood told in an interview on his book, "Right to Privacy – Arguing for the People"

