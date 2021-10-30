India conducts 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

A total of 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total number of 60,70,62,619 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,348 COVID-19 new cases on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

With this India's active caseload stands at 1,61,334. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

Also, the country has so far administered over 104.82 crore vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

