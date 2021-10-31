India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours
By ANI | Published: October 31, 2021 09:21 AM2021-10-31T09:21:35+5:302021-10-31T09:30:07+5:30
Over 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on October 30 taking the total samples tested to 60.83 crore, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.
A total of 11,35,142 samples were tested yesterday while 60,83,19,915 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30.
( With inputs from ANI )
