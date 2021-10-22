India facilitated vaccination better than countries with better health systems: Ashwini Vaishnaw

As India completed the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, India has facilitated vaccination better than countries with better health systems.

"A major part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of the fight against COVID was to have extensive vaccination across the country. India facilitated vaccination better than countries with better health systems. 100 cr vaccination is an important milestone of that resolution," said Vaishnaw.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

