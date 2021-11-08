India logs 11,451 new COVID-19 cases, 266 deaths

India reported 11,451 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13,204 recoveries and 266 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

Out of that, Kerala reported 7,124 cases, 7,488 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

Active cases account for 0.42 per cent of total cases which is the lowest since March 2020

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days.

The recovery rate stands at 98.24 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor