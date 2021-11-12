India logs 12,516 new Covid cases, 501 deaths

New Delhi, Nov 12 In the last 24 hours, India reported 12,516 fresh Covid-19 cases and 501 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Friday.

With the addition of 501 new deaths, the total death toll in the country has reached 4,62,690.

The recovery of 13,155 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,14,080. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent, highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,37,416, lowest in the last 267 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.40 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,65,286 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.10 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.10 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 49 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.07 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 39 days and less than 3 per cent for 74 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 53,81,889 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 110.79 crore as of Friday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,13,18,816 sessions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor