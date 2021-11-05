India reports 12,729 new COVID-19 cases, 221 deaths

A total of 12,729 new COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

According to the COVID-19 update issued by the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 1,48,922.

"Active cases presently constitute 0.43 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry.

The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.90 per cent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 32 days and below 3 per cent for 67 consecutive days now.

With 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,37,24,959. The recovery rate is at an all-time high at 98.23 per cent since March 2020.

As per the ministry, 6,70,847 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 61.30 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,07,70,46,116 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 5,65,276 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. The nationwide vaccination drive in the country commenced on January 16 this year.

The ministry said that more than 116.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, out of which, over 15.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with them to be administered.

( With inputs from ANI )

