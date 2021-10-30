India reports 14,313 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

A total of 14,313 new Covid-19 cases and 549 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday.

Also, 13,543 people recovered from Covid-19 taking the overall recovery count (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,41,175.

"The Active Caseload is presently at 1,61,555. Active cases presently constitute 0.47% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, India administered 56.71 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative vaccination coverage over 105.43 cr, as per the official release.

"The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,76,850 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.70 Cr (60,70,62,619) cumulative tests," said the official release.

( With inputs from ANI )

