India reports 16,326 new COVID-19 cases, 666 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 16,326 new COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the active caseload in the country now stands at 1,73,728 in the country, which is the lowest in 233 days.

The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 17,677 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate remained at 98.16 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.24 per cent while the daily positivity rate remained at 1.20 per cent.

As per the health ministry, more than 59.84 crore samples have been tested for the presence of the virus so far.

Meanwhile, over 101.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor