India successfully launches surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5

India has successfully launched the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5 that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the launch was carried out on Wednesday at approximately 7:30 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, said the ministry.

The ministry further stated that the successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'.

( With inputs from ANI )

