India to pitch for reduction in carbon emissions at COP 26

In the upcoming 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26), India is likely to pitch high on lessening carbon emissions, said the Union Ministry of Environment sources on Friday.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in recent time held several bilateral meetings with other countries.

"India historically stands at 4.5 per cent total emissions and to make it actually work, developed countries should do it before 2050. There should be a compensation mechanism and the expenditure should be brought by the developed nations," Ministry sources told ANI.

When it comes to carbon emission, China emits 8.4 tons per person whereas the US emits 18.6 tons per person. The European Union emits 7.16 tons.

As per the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, it has been stated that all countries need to achieve net-zero by 2050 to keep the global temperature rise under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the data in 2018 carbon emissions data, China tops the list with 10.06 GT, the US emitted 5.41 GT and India emitted 2.65 GT.

At present, the temperature rose to 1.2 degrees Celsius due to which the natural impacts are visible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of generating 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

A virtual meeting by Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) was held on October 18 with the theme "Preparations for COP 26 on Climate Change-Expectations and Challenges" that stressed on rapid reduction of emissions is required during the current decade.

This crucial two-week annual summit COP 26 commencing from October 31 this year, was planned for 2020 but was postponed following COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor