Indian Army organizes Hockey Premier League in J-K's Poonch

The Indian Army has organized a Hockey Premier League in Poonch district from November 12 to 20.

The league started on Friday with six teams of boys and four teams of girls competing for the trophy of the Hockey Premier League.

"Through this event, we are remembering the individuals who sacrificed their lives to save Poonch. A total of six teams of boys and four teams of girls have participated in the tournament," said Pawan Kumar, a Hockey coach.

"Event like this gives us motivation and positive energy to do better things. I thank the Indian Army for organizing this league every year," said Rozia Kazmi, a Hockey player.

The Indian Army is organizing various events like photography completion, hockey match, cricket match in the run-up to 'Poonch link up day 2021' scheduled on November 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor