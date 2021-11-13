Indian Army organizes singing competition in J-K's Poonch

Indian Army organized a talent hunt singing competition for youngsters in the Poonch district on Friday.

"There are not many platforms available for children in this area so that they can showcase their talent. But I am very thankful to the Indian army for organizing this show. It gave us a platform to showcase our talent," said Rabia Masjid, a participant.

"Programme like this also strengthen the relationship between the Army and people," said Amir Chauhan, another participant.

The Army is organizing various events like photography completion, hockey match, cricket match in the run-up to 'Poonch link up day 2021' scheduled on November 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor