India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 106.85 cr

With the administration of 52,39,444 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.85 crore (1,06,85,71,879) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This has been achieved through 1,07,33,024 sessions, the ministry informed in a statement.

Meanwhile, the country reported 10,423 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload presently at 1,53,776 is the lowest in 250 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.45 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery of 15,021 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,83,581. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,09,045 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.02 crore (61,02,10,339) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.16 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 39 days now. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 1.03 per cent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 29 days and below 3 per cent for 64 consecutive days now.

( With inputs from ANI )

