India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 107 cr

By ANI | Published: November 2, 2021 09:44 PM2021-11-02T21:44:59+5:302021-11-02T21:55:02+5:30

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107 crore (107,25,41,626) as per provisional reports till 7 pm on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 107 cr | India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 107 cr

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 107 cr

Next

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107 crore (107,25,41,626) as per provisional reports till 7 pm on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

More than 37 lakh (37,38,574) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, India has administered a cumulative 73,61,08,324 first vaccine doses while 33,64,33,302 second doses.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ministry Of Health And Family WelfareHealth and family welfare ministryMinistry of health and familyMinister for health and family welfareMinistry of health and family welfare ministryThe health and family welfareIndian health ministryHealth ministry of bangladeshBangladesh ministry of health and family welfare