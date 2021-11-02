India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 107 cr
By ANI | Published: November 2, 2021 09:44 PM2021-11-02T21:44:59+5:302021-11-02T21:55:02+5:30
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107 crore (107,25,41,626) as per provisional reports till 7 pm on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107 crore (107,25,41,626) as per provisional reports till 7 pm on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
More than 37 lakh (37,38,574) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, India has administered a cumulative 73,61,08,324 first vaccine doses while 33,64,33,302 second doses.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app