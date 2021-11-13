Indore: Municipal corporation employee kills his brother-in-law

A municipal corporation employee allegedly killed his brother-in-law in a family dispute in Pardeshipura, Indore, the police said on Friday.

Nihit Upadhayay, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indore informed that the deceased has been identified as Hemant Maurya and accused as Deepak Pandit.

"We have initiated the search to nab the accused," the DSP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor