IRCTC opens new executive lounge at Varanasi railway station

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently opened an executive lounge at Varanasi railway station for offering an enhanced travel experience to rail passengers.

As per IRCTC's official statement, the new 'state-of-art' executive lounge at Varanasi railway station aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals.

"The design concept is achieved by the balance of "Panchtattva" (Earth, Sky, Fire, Air and Water) that allows tuning our biorhythms to those of the spaces around, bringing in greater balance and deeper cosmic connection to our lives," said the statement.

As per IRCTC, the transition from the hustle of the platform into the lounge impactfully establishes the presence of a focal element. A souvenir shop is also incorporated as a part of design promoting the art and craft culture of Varanasi, it added.

The new executive lounge will offer the visitors a wide range of complementary and paid services such as-- channel music, Wi-Fi internet connection, TV, train information display, hot and soft beverages, multi-cuisine buffets, recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility, said IRCTC.

IRCTC is offering access to the passengers to the newly commissioned executive lounge with a nominal entry charge of Rs 85 plus taxes for an hour and Rs 60 plus taxes for each extra hour of stay.

"The entry charges will include a host of services such as comfortable seating facilities, Wi-Fi internet facility, retailing of books and magazines, complimentary tea coffee and refreshing drinks too," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

