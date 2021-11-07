IRCTC's 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train to commence from today

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train will commence on Sunday evening from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station.

The train is scheduled to depart at 6.30 pm today from Safdarjung Railway Station.

The official press release by IRCTC said that the train has been fully booked by passengers.

"The unique initiative of operating Deluxe AC Tourist Train on Ramayana circuit with the name Shri Ramayana Yatra being conducted by IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways has got an overwhelming response of the public. The first tour, starting from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7, 2021, covering the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama is fully booked," the press release read.

Looking to the continuous demand, IRCTC will run this tour again on December 12, 2021 with a similar price and duration.

The duration of this tour is for 17 days. The first halt of this train will be at Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

Tourists will visit and visit all the important religious places associated with Lord Shri Ram such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey.

To ensure the safety measures amidst COVID-19 pandemic in this deluxe tourist train, complete vaccination is made mandatory for guests of age group 18 or above.

( With inputs from ANI )

