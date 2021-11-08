It's our utmost duty to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach the last person: J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that it is the utmost duty of the administration to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every person in the union territory.

"It is our utmost duty to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person," said Sinha.

His remarks came at a meeting chaired by him with secretaries, during which a wide range of policy initiatives, speedy and timely completion of developmental projects were discussed, here at the Civil Secretariat.

While chairing the meeting, the Lt Governor said that various policies and measures being undertaken by the government must achieve the target of sustainable development.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed all the district-in-charge secretaries to regularly review their respective districts and make sure that officers on the ground are delivering benefits of all central and Union Territory (UT) schemes with complete transparency, informed the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in a release.

Sinha directed officials to identify a minimum of five talented youths from every panchayat, who are willing to become entrepreneurs. The Lt Governor reiterated that the UT government is committed to providing livelihood opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor set the deadline of one month for making e-offices functional in all Directorates. He advised the concerned heads of departments for conducting audits and ensuring the rationalisation of manpower.

Sinha asked the concerned departments to submit Utilization Certificates (UCs) for the expenditure of works, especially the centrally sponsored schemes on priority.

Directions were also issued for regular reviews of various social security and welfare schemes for their maximum reach covering all eligible beneficiaries, besides ensuring that the relief amount is disbursed to all the farmers immediately, who suffered crop damage due to recent snowfall and hailstorm.

Taking note of the reports of unscheduled power curtailment and disruption of water supply in various areas, the Lt Governor asked the concerned administrative secretaries to continuously monitor the ground situation and take proactive measures while sensitizing the field functionaries to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

( With inputs from ANI )

