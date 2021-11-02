J-K admin grants special security allowance to Special Operation Group, Bomb Disposal Squad

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the grant of Special Security Allowance (SSA) to classified categories of the J-K police, namely Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

The order issued by J-K Home Ministry read: ''Sanction is hereby accorded to grant of special security allowance (SSA) in favour of members of special operations group (SOG) and bomb disposal squads (BDS) of J&K police''.

As per the order, the combatants (Operational staff) of J-K Police will receive 25 per cent of their basic pay as a special allowance, whereas, the Non-combatants (Non-operational staff) of J-K Police will receive 12.5 per cent of their basic pay.

The hardship allowance to SOG and BDS categories would be the same as that paid to all the police personnel, the order further mentioned.

Welcoming the order, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials.

The DGP said that the decision of providing the special allowance will go a long way in boosting the morale of police personnel.

"By the said order the long pending demand of the J-K Police has been met," he added.

Singh said that it has come like a Diwali gift for the police force who have been performing extremely high-risk jobs.

Singh, while extending his thanks to the government, impressed upon the police personnel to work with more dedication to ensure maintenance of peace and order in the UT and to provide better service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor