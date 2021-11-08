J-K: Army commemorates historic victory of battle of Shalateng

As part of the celebration for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to commemorate the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in its first war after independence, Chinar Corps conducted a unique light and sound show to re-enact the historic 'Battle of Shalateng'.

The re-enactment of the 'Battle of Shalateng' via a light and sound show marked a befitting tribute to pay obeisance to the brave soldiers and the invaluable contribution of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who fought alongside the Indian Armed Forces to defeat the Pakistan Army.

The event was witnessed by Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, along with several other civil and military dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Pandey said, "The success of this operation would not have been possible without the assistance and bravery of the Kashmiri population. This was a victory jointly achieved by the people of Kashmir and the Indian Army."

"It is important for us to tell the story of what all transpired in the last 75 years till today. The message of the forces is very clear. The Indian Army and the people of Kashmir stand together as one," Pandey said.

Hours ago, Chinar Corps paid homage to Kashmiris and valiant soldiers of the Indian Army who laid down their lives in the decisive Battle of Shalateng on November 7, 1947.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor