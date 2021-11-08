J-K: Army organises 'Rajouri Marathon' under Fit India Movement

As part of the 'Fit India' movement and to facilitate recognition of Rajouri on the national marathon circuit, the Ace of Spades division on Sunday organised 'Rajouri Marathon' at ALG in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Approximately 1200 participants including from far off places like Jammu, Naushera, Akhnoor and Poonch made the event a grand success.

Speaking to ANI, Usman, a participant said, "I am very happy that the Indian Army has organised this marathon here as a part of 'Fit India Movement'. This is an initiative began by the government of India which motivates us to stay healthy."

"The government keeps on organising events like this to motivate people from time to time," Usman added.

Another participant, Aseem said, "I am feeling very good after participating in this marathon. This is a motivation for kids too. With the help of physical activities, youth will stay away from addictions. Our kids have numerous talents, they just need to get opportunities to prove themselves."

"I am very much thankful to the Indian Army for organising this programme. I would like to appeal to girls to participate in these events more so that they can also stay healthy and fit," Aseem added.

Nahida, another participant in the marathon expressed her happiness and gratitude for the programme and said that the army personnel motivated them a lot while running in the marathon. "We have enjoyed a lot in this marathon. We were tired too, however, the army personnel motivated us," Nahida added.

Prizes worth Rs 4 lakh cash along with the digital certificate of participation and "FINISHER" medals were awarded in the programme.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor