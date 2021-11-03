J-K: Lakes and Waterways Development Authority renamed as Lake Conservation and Management Authority

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday renamed the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as the Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

The notification effecting change was passed by the Housing and Development Department through an order of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

The notification was issued by the department under the powers conferred to the government by Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970.

As per the official website, LAWDA which has been renamed LCMA is an autonomous body created to serve as a one-point agency to look after, manage and conserve the water bodies and waterways of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

