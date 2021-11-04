J-K: People light diyas in memory of martyrs in Udhampur

On the eve of Diwali, the people of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur lit up diyas (earthen lamps) in memory of martyrs during 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' remembrance event.

During this unique event, people paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation to save the country from its enemies and anti-national elements.

The locals of Udhampur organised the programme under the theme 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' (one lamp for the Martyrs), ahead of Diwali.

The event organiser, while talking tosaid, "We have been organising this event for the last eight years now. In this event, we light diyas and candles one day before Diwali in remembrance of the martyrs."

"Our team usually arranges everything from oil to tables, but this year, since people are so involved, everyone had already prepared for the event before we started," she added.

"The main motive of the event is to celebrate those, who for the safety of our nation, cannot be at their homes for Diwali and for those who never make it home in line the of duty," she further added.

"If we do not commemorate the Army men who are ensuring that the nation is safe while we celebrate at home, our younger generation would never value their sacrifice," Indu Thakur, a local from Udhampur said.

Ex-servicemen, prominent citizens of Udhampur, as well as the general public gathered here to light diyas.

( With inputs from ANI )

