J-K Police recovers 50 lost cell phones, handed over to owners

Cyber Cell of Jammu and Kashmir recovered 50 lost mobiles phones in one month and handed over them to their rightful owners.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Vinod Kumar informed that this year the cyber cell has recovered 130 lost mobile phones and handed over them to their rightful owners.

"I appeal to people to take care of their cell phones as it contains vital information and asked people to register the complaint as soon as they lose their phone so that it can be recovered," he said.

The local residents lauded the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

A resident Mohd Niaz Khan toldthat his phone has been recovered after 10 months.

Lauding the police department, he said, "I had lost my phone 10 months back. I tried to trace down the phone but was in vain. I filed a police complaint. The phone was recovered by the police department and was handed over to me."

Another resident Zafar Iqbal said that he is thankful that he has been handed over his lost phone after five months.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor