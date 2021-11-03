J-K police thanks Centre, LG for appointment orders of next of kin of deceased personnel

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday thanked the Ministry of Home Affair, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha among others for appointment orders of 40 next of kin of deceased police personnel.

"DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Chief Secretary Dr AK Mehta, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra and other officers of MHA and Home department for issuing the compassionate appointment orders in respect of 40 next of kin of the deceased police personnel in different Union Territory departments," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

The police further said in the tweet, "The DGP has said that issuing these orders would give much needed financial relief to the families who have lost their caretakers while protecting and safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and also interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the appointments would serve as a Diwali gift for these families."

( With inputs from ANI )

