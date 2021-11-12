J-K: Terrorist associate apprehended, grenade recovered

Published: November 12, 2021 04:21 PM

One terrorist associate has been apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Ganderbal on Friday.

As per the Ganderbal Police, a grenade has also been recovered from the associate's possession.

The probe is underway.

