J-K: Terrorist associate apprehended, grenade recovered
By ANI | Published: November 12, 2021 04:21 PM2021-11-12T16:21:09+5:302021-11-12T17:35:25+5:30
One terrorist associate has been apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Ganderbal on Friday.
As per the Ganderbal Police, a grenade has also been recovered from the associate's possession.
The probe is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
