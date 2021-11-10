J-K: Two persons including policeman injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
By ANI | Published: November 10, 2021 07:56 PM2021-11-10T19:56:42+5:302021-11-10T20:05:07+5:30
Two persons including police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a mosque in Srinagar on Wednesday.
According to Police, terrorists lobbed a grenade on 161 BN of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Ali Mosque, Eidgah in Srinagar.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor