J-K: Two persons including policeman injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Two persons including police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a mosque in Srinagar on Wednesday.

According to Police, terrorists lobbed a grenade on 161 BN of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Ali Mosque, Eidgah in Srinagar.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor