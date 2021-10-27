J-K's Mughal Road reopens for vehicular traffic after 3 days

The Mughal Road of Jammu and Kashmir has been reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday after being closed for three days.

The road was closed due to heavy snowfall in the area, the police informed.

The road connects the Shopian district to the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the union territory.

( With inputs from ANI )

